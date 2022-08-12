 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trent Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,652.86 crore, up 405.01% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Trent are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,652.86 crore in June 2022 up 405.01% from Rs. 327.29 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 102.62 crore in June 2022 up 222.52% from Rs. 83.76 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 345.62 crore in June 2022 up 1581.85% from Rs. 20.55 crore in June 2021.

Trent EPS has increased to Rs. 2.89 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.36 in June 2021.

Trent shares closed at 1,340.15 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.60% returns over the last 6 months and 41.69% over the last 12 months.

Trent
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,652.86 1,185.26 327.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,652.86 1,185.26 327.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 822.88 745.83 260.29
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 14.86 -142.31 -108.32
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 115.12 100.20 76.28
Depreciation 120.19 80.89 62.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 395.89 329.20 130.83
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 183.92 71.45 -94.01
Other Income 41.51 102.14 52.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 225.43 173.59 -41.67
Interest 92.47 78.72 68.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 132.96 94.87 -110.25
Exceptional Items -- -0.15 --
P/L Before Tax 132.96 94.72 -110.25
Tax 30.34 19.85 -26.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 102.62 74.87 -83.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 102.62 74.87 -83.76
Equity Share Capital 35.55 35.55 35.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.89 2.11 -2.36
Diluted EPS 2.89 2.11 -2.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.89 2.11 -2.36
Diluted EPS 2.89 2.11 -2.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Retail #Trent
first published: Aug 12, 2022 09:22 am
