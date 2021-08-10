Trent Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 327.29 crore, up 239.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 327.29 crore in June 2021 up 239.77% from Rs. 96.33 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 83.76 crore in June 2021 up 39.94% from Rs. 139.46 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.55 crore in June 2021 up 131.02% from Rs. 66.25 crore in June 2020.

Trent shares closed at 928.90 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 34.46% returns over the last 6 months and 59.51% over the last 12 months.