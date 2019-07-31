Trent Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 767.19 crore, up 29.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 767.19 crore in June 2019 up 29.9% from Rs. 590.61 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.94 crore in June 2019 up 51.06% from Rs. 38.36 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 199.80 crore in June 2019 up 160.63% from Rs. 76.66 crore in June 2018.

Trent EPS has increased to Rs. 1.74 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.15 in June 2018.

Trent shares closed at 401.15 on July 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given 13.30% returns over the last 6 months and 15.01% over the last 12 months.