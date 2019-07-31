Trent Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 767.19 crore, up 29.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Trent are:
Net Sales at Rs 767.19 crore in June 2019 up 29.9% from Rs. 590.61 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.94 crore in June 2019 up 51.06% from Rs. 38.36 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 199.80 crore in June 2019 up 160.63% from Rs. 76.66 crore in June 2018.
Trent EPS has increased to Rs. 1.74 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.15 in June 2018.
Trent shares closed at 401.15 on July 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given 13.30% returns over the last 6 months and 15.01% over the last 12 months.
|Trent
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|767.19
|668.67
|590.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|767.19
|668.67
|590.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|352.30
|408.35
|221.61
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|8.36
|-56.88
|47.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|74.17
|67.53
|58.10
|Depreciation
|53.58
|13.54
|10.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|168.46
|215.92
|192.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|110.32
|20.22
|60.44
|Other Income
|35.90
|8.82
|5.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|146.22
|29.04
|66.14
|Interest
|59.73
|10.27
|7.45
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|86.49
|18.78
|58.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-0.45
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|86.49
|18.33
|58.69
|Tax
|28.55
|2.37
|20.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|57.94
|15.95
|38.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|57.94
|15.95
|38.36
|Equity Share Capital
|33.23
|33.23
|33.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.74
|0.48
|1.15
|Diluted EPS
|1.74
|0.48
|1.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.74
|0.48
|1.15
|Diluted EPS
|1.74
|0.48
|1.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited