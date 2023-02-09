Trent Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,171.51 crore, up 61.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,171.51 crore in December 2022 up 61.12% from Rs. 1,347.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 160.97 crore in December 2022 up 21.13% from Rs. 132.89 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 408.61 crore in December 2022 up 27.16% from Rs. 321.33 crore in December 2021.