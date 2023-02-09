 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trent Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,171.51 crore, up 61.12% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Trent are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,171.51 crore in December 2022 up 61.12% from Rs. 1,347.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 160.97 crore in December 2022 up 21.13% from Rs. 132.89 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 408.61 crore in December 2022 up 27.16% from Rs. 321.33 crore in December 2021.

Trent
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,171.51 1,833.61 1,347.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,171.51 1,833.61 1,347.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,276.36 1,507.69 692.52
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -90.24 -545.79 -35.31
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 159.96 148.10 84.74
Depreciation 110.62 104.30 73.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 489.86 456.08 314.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 224.95 163.23 218.36
Other Income 73.04 168.02 29.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 297.99 331.25 247.98
Interest 88.46 88.01 73.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 209.53 243.24 174.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 209.53 243.24 174.60
Tax 48.56 57.39 41.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 160.97 185.85 132.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 160.97 185.85 132.89
Equity Share Capital 35.55 35.55 35.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.53 5.23 3.74
Diluted EPS 4.53 5.23 3.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.53 5.23 3.74
Diluted EPS 4.53 5.23 3.74
