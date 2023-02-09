English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Trent Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,171.51 crore, up 61.12% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Trent are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,171.51 crore in December 2022 up 61.12% from Rs. 1,347.76 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 160.97 crore in December 2022 up 21.13% from Rs. 132.89 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 408.61 crore in December 2022 up 27.16% from Rs. 321.33 crore in December 2021.

    Trent
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,171.511,833.611,347.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,171.511,833.611,347.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,276.361,507.69692.52
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-90.24-545.79-35.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost159.96148.1084.74
    Depreciation110.62104.3073.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses489.86456.08314.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax224.95163.23218.36
    Other Income73.04168.0229.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax297.99331.25247.98
    Interest88.4688.0173.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax209.53243.24174.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax209.53243.24174.60
    Tax48.5657.3941.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities160.97185.85132.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period160.97185.85132.89
    Equity Share Capital35.5535.5535.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.535.233.74
    Diluted EPS4.535.233.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.535.233.74
    Diluted EPS4.535.233.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited