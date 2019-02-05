Trent Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 656.47 crore, up 25.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 656.47 crore in December 2018 up 25.92% from Rs. 521.32 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.28 crore in December 2018 up 6.29% from Rs. 37.90 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.01 crore in December 2018 up 12.42% from Rs. 72.95 crore in December 2017.

Trent EPS has increased to Rs. 1.21 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.14 in December 2017.

Trent shares closed at 352.05 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -1.25% returns over the last 6 months and 15.33% over the last 12 months.