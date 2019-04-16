Trent Q4 PAT seen up 22.4% YoY to Rs. 14.3 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Retail sector. The brokerage house expects Trent to report net profit at Rs. 14.3 crore up 22.4% year-on-year (down 64.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 18 percent Y-o-Y (down 5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 623.9 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 25.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 57 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 31.2 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.