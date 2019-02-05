App
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 02:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Trent Q3 net up 6.28% to Rs 40.27 crore

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 665.89 crore, up 26.67 percent as against Rs 525.66 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, the company said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Tata group retail firm Trent on Tuesday reported a 6.28 percent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 40.27 crore for the third quarter ended December 2018. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 37.89 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago.

Its total expenses were at Rs 604.25 crore in third quarter of fiscal 2018-19, an increase of 28.48 percent compared with Rs 470.29 crore reported in the corresponding period the previous fiscal year.

Shares of Trent were trading at Rs 351.65, up 0.27 percent, from previous close on BSE.
First Published on Feb 5, 2019 02:25 pm

tags #BSE #earnings #Results #Trent

