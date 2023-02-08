 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trent Q3 net profit at Rs 154.81 crore

Feb 08, 2023 / 08:37 PM IST

Tata group retail firm Trent Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 154.81 crore in the third quarter ended on December 31, 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 113.78 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Trent said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was at Rs 2,303.38 crore during the quarter under review compared to Rs 1,499.08 crore in the third quarter of FY22.

Trent's total expenses were at Rs 2,189.62 crore.