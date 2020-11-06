172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|trent-q2-net-loss-at-rs-78-56-crore-6079301.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 07:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Trent Q2 net loss at Rs 78.56 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 17.27 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Trent said in a BSE filing.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata group retail firm Trent Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss at Rs 78.56 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 17.27 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Trent said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 585.37 crore during the quarter under review.

Close

It was Rs 865.87crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

related news

Trent’s total expenses were at Rs 708.20crore in Q2/FY 2020-21.

The company, however, said that the financial performance for the current quarter was not comparable.

"Given the unprecedented circumstances, the results for the current quarter and half-year are not comparable with that of the corresponding quarter and half-year of the previous year,” it said.

Commenting on the performance, Trent Chairman Noel N Tata said: "We are witnessing encouraging recovery playing out across our concepts even as COVID related concerns continue. The improving consumer traction coupled with growing acceptance/ adoption of safety protocols by key stakeholders is welcome”.

Trent expects the current festive season to be "relatively positive”.

"As the recovery rate of COVID cases continues to improve, we are cautiously optimistic on the outlook for accelerating recovery and return to profitability in the second half. Near term uncertainties notwithstanding, we are continuing focus on building out differentiated brands and strong expansion of our reach through stores and digital platforms,” he said.

Trent operates Westside (chain of fashion retail stores), Trent Hypermarket (food, grocery and daily needs segment under the Star banner), Landmark Stores (family entertainment format store) and Zudio in value format fashion segment.

Westside has 166 stores measuring 8,000-34,000 sq ft across 88 cities, while Zudio has 88.

Shares of Trent Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 678.05 on the BSE, down 1.50 percent over the previous close.
First Published on Nov 6, 2020 07:03 pm

tags #Business #Results #Trent

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.