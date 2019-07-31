App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 09:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Trent Q1 net profit at Rs 36.32 cr

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 823.90 crore. It was Rs 622.75 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Tata group retail firm Trent Ltd on July 31 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 36.32 crore for the first quarter ended June 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 35.90 crore in the April-June period a year ago, Trent said in a BSE filing.

Meanwhile, the company said its "operating results are primarily not comparable" on account of adoption of new accounting standard.

Its total expenses were at Rs 753.99 crore.

Shares of Trent Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 397.30 on BSE, down 0.82 per cent.

First Published on Jul 31, 2019 09:45 pm

tags #Results #Trent Ltd

