Trent Q1 results: Net profit jumps 45% to Rs 166.67 crore, revenue rises 45.7%

Trent Q1FY24 results.

Trent Ltd. on August 9 reported consolidated net profit at Rs 166.67 crore for the June quarter of FY24, rising 45 percent from a profit of Rs 114.93 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Total revenue of the company came in at Rs 2,628.37 crore, rising 45.7 percent from Rs 1,803.15 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBIDTA) were at Rs 367.4 crore, growing by 26 percent. The EBIDTA margin was at 14 percent, down by 220 basis point from the year-ago quarter. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Following the earnings, share price of Trent rose 5.04 percent to Rs 1800 as of 2:35 pm on NSE.

(This is a developing story, check for updates)