Trent net profit jumps 40% to Rs 105 crore in Q4; full-year sales double to Rs 8,213 crore

Apr 27, 2023 / 10:11 PM IST

The full year standalone sales almost doubled (99 per cent) to Rs 8,213 crore from Rs 4,128 crore in the preceding fiscal, making it the highest-ever revenue.

Trent, the Tata group's retail arm, on Thursday declared a 40.4 per cent on-year jump in standalone net profit in the fourth quarter ended March 2023 at Rs 105.13 crore, on robust sales along with margin expansion.

For the full year, standalone net income more than doubled (122.15 per cent) to Rs 554.57 crore, while the March quarter revenue increased 76 per cent to Rs 2,209 crore, giving a CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) of over 34 per cent since FY20. The full year standalone sales almost doubled (99 per cent) to Rs 8,213 crore from Rs 4,128 crore in the preceding fiscal, making it the highest-ever revenue.

Chairman Noel N Tata said the company earned an operating margin of 7.7 per cent, up from 7.4 per cent in FY22 and 6.6 per cent in FY20.

Tata said on a consolidated level, which includes those of business under the brand name of Star Bazaar, Q4 revenue jumped 65 per cent to Rs 2,336 crore and net income stood at Rs 60 crore. Full year revenue rose to Rs 8,799 crore from which it earned Rs 297 crore.