Trent Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,952.74 crore, up 65.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,952.74 crore in September 2022 up 65.75% from Rs. 1,178.09 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 93.02 crore in September 2022 up 0.48% from Rs. 92.58 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 325.73 crore in September 2022 up 26.66% from Rs. 257.16 crore in September 2021.

Trent EPS has increased to Rs. 2.62 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.60 in September 2021.

Trent shares closed at 1,470.90 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 38.74% returns over the last 6 months and 30.82% over the last 12 months.