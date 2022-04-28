Trent Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,328.86 crore, up 46.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Trent are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,328.86 crore in March 2022 up 46.75% from Rs. 905.55 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022 down 99.45% from Rs. 29.02 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 178.74 crore in March 2022 down 6.53% from Rs. 191.22 crore in March 2021.
Trent shares closed at 1,279.85 on April 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.79% returns over the last 6 months and 63.20% over the last 12 months.
|
|Trent
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,328.86
|1,499.08
|905.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,328.86
|1,499.08
|905.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|889.22
|832.81
|614.77
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-151.92
|-30.07
|-128.58
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|117.82
|99.70
|81.44
|Depreciation
|88.98
|80.46
|67.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|339.11
|324.00
|214.14
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|45.65
|192.18
|55.98
|Other Income
|44.11
|30.87
|67.44
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|89.76
|223.05
|123.42
|Interest
|81.43
|76.72
|64.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|8.33
|146.33
|59.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-15.54
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|8.33
|130.79
|59.08
|Tax
|19.59
|43.48
|22.43
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.26
|87.31
|36.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.26
|87.31
|36.65
|Minority Interest
|21.03
|25.91
|11.58
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-9.61
|26.47
|-19.21
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.16
|139.69
|29.02
|Equity Share Capital
|35.55
|35.55
|35.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|3.93
|0.82
|Diluted EPS
|--
|3.93
|0.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|3.93
|0.82
|Diluted EPS
|--
|3.93
|0.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited