Trent Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,328.86 crore, up 46.75% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2022 / 08:46 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Trent are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,328.86 crore in March 2022 up 46.75% from Rs. 905.55 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022 down 99.45% from Rs. 29.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 178.74 crore in March 2022 down 6.53% from Rs. 191.22 crore in March 2021.

Trent shares closed at 1,279.85 on April 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.79% returns over the last 6 months and 63.20% over the last 12 months.

Trent
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,328.86 1,499.08 905.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,328.86 1,499.08 905.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 889.22 832.81 614.77
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -151.92 -30.07 -128.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 117.82 99.70 81.44
Depreciation 88.98 80.46 67.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 339.11 324.00 214.14
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.65 192.18 55.98
Other Income 44.11 30.87 67.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 89.76 223.05 123.42
Interest 81.43 76.72 64.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.33 146.33 59.08
Exceptional Items -- -15.54 --
P/L Before Tax 8.33 130.79 59.08
Tax 19.59 43.48 22.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -11.26 87.31 36.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -11.26 87.31 36.65
Minority Interest 21.03 25.91 11.58
Share Of P/L Of Associates -9.61 26.47 -19.21
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.16 139.69 29.02
Equity Share Capital 35.55 35.55 35.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.32 3.93 0.82
Diluted EPS -- 3.93 0.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.32 3.93 0.82
Diluted EPS -- 3.93 0.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

