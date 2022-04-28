Trent Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,328.86 crore, up 46.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,328.86 crore in March 2022 up 46.75% from Rs. 905.55 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022 down 99.45% from Rs. 29.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 178.74 crore in March 2022 down 6.53% from Rs. 191.22 crore in March 2021.

Trent shares closed at 1,279.85 on April 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.79% returns over the last 6 months and 63.20% over the last 12 months.