Trent Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 842.93 crore, up 21.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 842.93 crore in March 2020 up 21.4% from Rs. 694.33 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.73 crore in March 2020 up 391.81% from Rs. 4.36 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.21 crore in March 2020 up 224.58% from Rs. 37.96 crore in March 2019.

Trent EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.13 in March 2019.

Trent shares closed at 442.45 on May 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -12.07% returns over the last 6 months and 15.69% over the last 12 months.