Trent Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,628.37 crore, up 45.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,628.37 crore in June 2023 up 45.77% from Rs. 1,803.15 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 173.48 crore in June 2023 up 32.92% from Rs. 130.51 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 419.42 crore in June 2023 up 25.03% from Rs. 335.46 crore in June 2022.

Trent EPS has increased to Rs. 4.88 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.67 in June 2022.

Trent shares closed at 1,787.90 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 33.24% returns over the last 6 months and 36.35% over the last 12 months.