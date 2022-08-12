 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trent Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,803.15 crore, up 266.5% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:32 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Trent are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,803.15 crore in June 2022 up 266.5% from Rs. 491.99 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 130.51 crore in June 2022 up 203.09% from Rs. 126.59 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 335.46 crore in June 2022 up 3369.08% from Rs. 9.67 crore in June 2021.

Trent EPS has increased to Rs. 3.67 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.56 in June 2021.

Trent shares closed at 1,340.15 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.60% returns over the last 6 months and 41.69% over the last 12 months.

Trent
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,803.15 1,328.86 491.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,803.15 1,328.86 491.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 956.27 889.22 413.72
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 20.88 -151.92 -109.52
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 132.51 117.82 90.96
Depreciation 127.33 88.98 68.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 401.86 339.11 139.95
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 164.30 45.65 -111.65
Other Income 43.83 44.11 52.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 208.13 89.76 -58.85
Interest 95.43 81.43 71.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 112.70 8.33 -130.09
Exceptional Items -- -- -11.90
P/L Before Tax 112.70 8.33 -141.99
Tax 31.78 19.59 -25.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 80.92 -11.26 -116.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 80.92 -11.26 -116.56
Minority Interest 15.58 21.03 11.70
Share Of P/L Of Associates 34.01 -9.61 -21.73
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 130.51 0.16 -126.59
Equity Share Capital 35.55 35.55 35.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.67 -0.32 -3.56
Diluted EPS 3.67 -- -3.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.67 -0.32 -3.56
Diluted EPS 3.67 -- -3.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Retail #Trent
first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:22 am
