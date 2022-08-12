Trent Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,803.15 crore, up 266.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,803.15 crore in June 2022 up 266.5% from Rs. 491.99 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 130.51 crore in June 2022 up 203.09% from Rs. 126.59 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 335.46 crore in June 2022 up 3369.08% from Rs. 9.67 crore in June 2021.

Trent EPS has increased to Rs. 3.67 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.56 in June 2021.

Trent shares closed at 1,340.15 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.60% returns over the last 6 months and 41.69% over the last 12 months.