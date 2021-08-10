Trent Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 491.99 crore, up 98.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 491.99 crore in June 2021 up 98.06% from Rs. 248.41 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 126.59 crore in June 2021 up 28.69% from Rs. 177.53 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.67 crore in June 2021 up 113.99% from Rs. 69.11 crore in June 2020.

Trent shares closed at 927.90 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 35.11% returns over the last 6 months and 59.53% over the last 12 months.