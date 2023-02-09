Trent Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,303.38 crore, up 53.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,303.38 crore in December 2022 up 53.65% from Rs. 1,499.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 167.00 crore in December 2022 up 19.55% from Rs. 139.69 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 385.05 crore in December 2022 up 26.87% from Rs. 303.51 crore in December 2021.