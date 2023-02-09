 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trent Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,303.38 crore, up 53.65% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Trent are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,303.38 crore in December 2022 up 53.65% from Rs. 1,499.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 167.00 crore in December 2022 up 19.55% from Rs. 139.69 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 385.05 crore in December 2022 up 26.87% from Rs. 303.51 crore in December 2021.

Trent
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,303.38 1,952.74 1,499.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,303.38 1,952.74 1,499.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,387.60 1,639.81 832.81
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -80.81 -545.59 -30.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 178.62 166.58 99.70
Depreciation 118.18 111.61 80.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 494.78 436.13 324.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 205.01 144.20 192.18
Other Income 61.86 69.92 30.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 266.87 214.12 223.05
Interest 91.25 90.95 76.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 175.62 123.17 146.33
Exceptional Items -- -- -15.54
P/L Before Tax 175.62 123.17 130.79
Tax 49.65 58.19 43.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 125.97 64.98 87.31
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 125.97 64.98 87.31
Minority Interest 12.19 14.08 25.91
Share Of P/L Of Associates 28.84 13.96 26.47
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 167.00 93.02 139.69
Equity Share Capital 35.55 35.55 35.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.70 2.62 3.93
Diluted EPS 4.70 2.62 3.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.70 2.62 3.93
Diluted EPS 4.70 2.62 3.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited