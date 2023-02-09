English
    Trent Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,303.38 crore, up 53.65% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Trent are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,303.38 crore in December 2022 up 53.65% from Rs. 1,499.08 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 167.00 crore in December 2022 up 19.55% from Rs. 139.69 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 385.05 crore in December 2022 up 26.87% from Rs. 303.51 crore in December 2021.

    Trent
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,303.381,952.741,499.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,303.381,952.741,499.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,387.601,639.81832.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-80.81-545.59-30.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost178.62166.5899.70
    Depreciation118.18111.6180.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses494.78436.13324.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax205.01144.20192.18
    Other Income61.8669.9230.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax266.87214.12223.05
    Interest91.2590.9576.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax175.62123.17146.33
    Exceptional Items-----15.54
    P/L Before Tax175.62123.17130.79
    Tax49.6558.1943.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities125.9764.9887.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period125.9764.9887.31
    Minority Interest12.1914.0825.91
    Share Of P/L Of Associates28.8413.9626.47
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates167.0093.02139.69
    Equity Share Capital35.5535.5535.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.702.623.93
    Diluted EPS4.702.623.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.702.623.93
    Diluted EPS4.702.623.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited