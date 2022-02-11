Trent Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,499.08 crore, up 75.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,499.08 crore in December 2021 up 75.61% from Rs. 853.63 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 139.69 crore in December 2021 up 88.93% from Rs. 73.94 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 303.51 crore in December 2021 up 41.95% from Rs. 213.81 crore in December 2020.

Trent EPS has increased to Rs. 3.93 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.08 in December 2020.

Trent shares closed at 1,075.60 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.72% returns over the last 6 months and 55.69% over the last 12 months.