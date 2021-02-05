Trent Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 853.63 crore, down 13.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 853.63 crore in December 2020 down 13.63% from Rs. 988.29 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.94 crore in December 2020 up 37.25% from Rs. 53.87 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 213.81 crore in December 2020 up 3.23% from Rs. 207.12 crore in December 2019.

Trent EPS has increased to Rs. 2.08 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.52 in December 2019.

Trent shares closed at 669.65 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 19.47% returns over the last 6 months and 11.47% over the last 12 months.