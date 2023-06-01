Trejhara Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.54 crore, up 2.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.54 crore in March 2023 up 2.78% from Rs. 13.17 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 90.47 crore in March 2023 down 3001.13% from Rs. 3.12 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2023 down 92.5% from Rs. 4.40 crore in March 2022.

Trejhara shares closed at 76.45 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.86% returns over the last 6 months and 31.92% over the last 12 months.