Trejhara Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.54 crore, up 2.78% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Trejhara Solutions Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.54 crore in March 2023 up 2.78% from Rs. 13.17 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 90.47 crore in March 2023 down 3001.13% from Rs. 3.12 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2023 down 92.5% from Rs. 4.40 crore in March 2022.

    Trejhara shares closed at 76.45 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.86% returns over the last 6 months and 31.92% over the last 12 months.

    Trejhara Solutions Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.5413.0413.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.5413.0413.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.716.526.18
    Depreciation0.030.030.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.123.033.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.683.473.91
    Other Income-0.380.430.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.303.904.38
    Interest0.030.100.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.273.804.18
    Exceptional Items-90.51----
    P/L Before Tax-90.233.804.18
    Tax0.240.841.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-90.472.953.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-90.472.953.12
    Equity Share Capital11.8211.8211.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-76.572.502.64
    Diluted EPS-76.572.502.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-76.572.502.64
    Diluted EPS-76.572.502.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

