Trejhara Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.54 crore, up 2.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Trejhara Solutions Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.54 crore in March 2023 up 2.78% from Rs. 13.17 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 90.47 crore in March 2023 down 3001.13% from Rs. 3.12 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2023 down 92.5% from Rs. 4.40 crore in March 2022.
Trejhara shares closed at 76.45 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.86% returns over the last 6 months and 31.92% over the last 12 months.
|Trejhara Solutions Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.54
|13.04
|13.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.54
|13.04
|13.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.71
|6.52
|6.18
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.12
|3.03
|3.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.68
|3.47
|3.91
|Other Income
|-0.38
|0.43
|0.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.30
|3.90
|4.38
|Interest
|0.03
|0.10
|0.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.27
|3.80
|4.18
|Exceptional Items
|-90.51
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-90.23
|3.80
|4.18
|Tax
|0.24
|0.84
|1.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-90.47
|2.95
|3.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-90.47
|2.95
|3.12
|Equity Share Capital
|11.82
|11.82
|11.82
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-76.57
|2.50
|2.64
|Diluted EPS
|-76.57
|2.50
|2.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-76.57
|2.50
|2.64
|Diluted EPS
|-76.57
|2.50
|2.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited