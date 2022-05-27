Trejhara Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.17 crore, up 42.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.17 crore in March 2022 up 42.37% from Rs. 9.25 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.12 crore in March 2022 up 176.15% from Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.40 crore in March 2022 up 101.83% from Rs. 2.18 crore in March 2021.

Trejhara EPS has increased to Rs. 2.64 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.96 in March 2021.

Trejhara shares closed at 56.25 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)