Trejhara Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11.26 crore, up 93.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.26 crore in March 2020 up 93.18% from Rs. 5.83 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2020 up 95.57% from Rs. 3.49 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2020 up 130.54% from Rs. 2.39 crore in March 2019.

Trejhara shares closed at 9.45 on June 25, 2020 (NSE) and has given -19.92% returns over the last 6 months and -55.94% over the last 12 months.