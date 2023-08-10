Trejhara Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.60 crore, up 11.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.60 crore in June 2023 up 11.01% from Rs. 14.06 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.38 crore in June 2023 up 4.13% from Rs. 3.24 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.50 crore in June 2023 down 1.53% from Rs. 4.57 crore in June 2022.

Trejhara EPS has increased to Rs. 2.86 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.74 in June 2022.

Trejhara shares closed at 85.73 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 29.80% returns over the last 6 months and 28.05% over the last 12 months.