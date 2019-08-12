Trejhara Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 8.57 crore, up 26.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.57 crore in June 2019 up 26.76% from Rs. 6.76 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2019 down 87.82% from Rs. 3.32 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.35 crore in June 2019 down 76.44% from Rs. 5.73 crore in June 2018.

Trejhara EPS has increased to Rs. 0.34 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2018.

Trejhara shares closed at 12.55 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -55.26% returns over the last 6 months