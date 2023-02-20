Trejhara Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.04 crore, up 12.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.04 crore in December 2022 up 12.98% from Rs. 11.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.95 crore in December 2022 up 45.48% from Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.93 crore in December 2022 up 23.58% from Rs. 3.18 crore in December 2021.