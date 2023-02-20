Trejhara Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.04 crore, up 12.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.04 crore in December 2022 up 12.98% from Rs. 11.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.95 crore in December 2022 up 45.48% from Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.93 crore in December 2022 up 23.58% from Rs. 3.18 crore in December 2021.

Trejhara EPS has increased to Rs. 2.50 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.72 in December 2021.

Trejhara shares closed at 65.85 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.37% returns over the last 6 months and -19.30% over the last 12 months.