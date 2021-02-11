Trejhara Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.03 crore, up 16.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.03 crore in December 2020 up 16.75% from Rs. 6.87 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2020 down 40.98% from Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2020 down 28.37% from Rs. 2.15 crore in December 2019.

Trejhara EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.46 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.78 in December 2019.

Trejhara shares closed at 32.70 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 238.86% returns over the last 6 months and 174.79% over the last 12 months.