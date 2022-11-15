Trejhara Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.18 crore, up 26.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.18 crore in September 2022 up 26.25% from Rs. 13.60 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.89 crore in September 2022 up 17.35% from Rs. 3.31 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.51 crore in September 2022 up 23.54% from Rs. 4.46 crore in September 2021.

Trejhara EPS has increased to Rs. 3.29 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.80 in September 2021.

Trejhara shares closed at 74.60 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.30% returns over the last 6 months and 25.80% over the last 12 months.