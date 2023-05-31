Trejhara Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.55 crore, up 7.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Trejhara Solutions Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.55 crore in March 2023 up 7.68% from Rs. 16.30 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 309.91 crore in March 2023 down 18142.92% from Rs. 1.72 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 down 95.13% from Rs. 3.49 crore in March 2022.
Trejhara shares closed at 84.90 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.97% returns over the last 6 months and 44.27% over the last 12 months.
|Trejhara Solutions Limited
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.55
|17.29
|16.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.55
|17.29
|16.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.25
|7.93
|6.94
|Depreciation
|87.92
|0.26
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.67
|4.37
|6.34
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-87.29
|4.72
|2.88
|Other Income
|-0.46
|-0.17
|0.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-87.75
|4.55
|3.35
|Interest
|1.54
|0.16
|0.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-89.29
|4.39
|2.73
|Exceptional Items
|-225.66
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-314.94
|4.39
|2.73
|Tax
|-5.04
|0.94
|1.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-309.91
|3.45
|1.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-309.91
|3.45
|1.72
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-309.91
|3.45
|1.72
|Equity Share Capital
|11.82
|11.82
|11.82
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-262.27
|2.92
|1.45
|Diluted EPS
|-262.27
|2.92
|1.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-262.27
|2.92
|1.45
|Diluted EPS
|-262.27
|2.92
|1.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited