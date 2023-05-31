Trejhara Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.55 crore, up 7.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.55 crore in March 2023 up 7.68% from Rs. 16.30 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 309.91 crore in March 2023 down 18142.92% from Rs. 1.72 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 down 95.13% from Rs. 3.49 crore in March 2022.

Trejhara shares closed at 84.90 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.97% returns over the last 6 months and 44.27% over the last 12 months.