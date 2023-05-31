English
    Trejhara Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.55 crore, up 7.68% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 04:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Trejhara Solutions Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.55 crore in March 2023 up 7.68% from Rs. 16.30 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 309.91 crore in March 2023 down 18142.92% from Rs. 1.72 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 down 95.13% from Rs. 3.49 crore in March 2022.

    Trejhara shares closed at 84.90 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.97% returns over the last 6 months and 44.27% over the last 12 months.

    Trejhara Solutions Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.5517.2916.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.5517.2916.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.257.936.94
    Depreciation87.920.260.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.674.376.34
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-87.294.722.88
    Other Income-0.46-0.170.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-87.754.553.35
    Interest1.540.160.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-89.294.392.73
    Exceptional Items-225.66----
    P/L Before Tax-314.944.392.73
    Tax-5.040.941.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-309.913.451.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-309.913.451.72
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-309.913.451.72
    Equity Share Capital11.8211.8211.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-262.272.921.45
    Diluted EPS-262.272.921.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-262.272.921.45
    Diluted EPS-262.272.921.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

