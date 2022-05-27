Trejhara Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.30 crore, up 8.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.30 crore in March 2022 up 8.58% from Rs. 15.01 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.72 crore in March 2022 down 49.54% from Rs. 3.40 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.49 crore in March 2022 down 9.59% from Rs. 3.86 crore in March 2021.

Trejhara EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.45 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.88 in March 2021.

Trejhara shares closed at 56.25 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)