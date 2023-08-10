Trejhara Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.77 crore, up 6.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.77 crore in June 2023 up 6.16% from Rs. 16.74 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.94 crore in June 2023 up 14.34% from Rs. 3.44 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.35 crore in June 2023 up 24.02% from Rs. 5.12 crore in June 2022.

Trejhara EPS has increased to Rs. 3.33 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.91 in June 2022.

Trejhara shares closed at 86.45 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.57% returns over the last 6 months and 30.10% over the last 12 months.