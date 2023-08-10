English
    Trejhara Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.77 crore, up 6.16% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 06:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Trejhara Solutions Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.77 crore in June 2023 up 6.16% from Rs. 16.74 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.94 crore in June 2023 up 14.34% from Rs. 3.44 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.35 crore in June 2023 up 24.02% from Rs. 5.12 crore in June 2022.

    Trejhara EPS has increased to Rs. 3.33 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.91 in June 2022.

    Trejhara shares closed at 86.45 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.57% returns over the last 6 months and 30.10% over the last 12 months.

    Trejhara Solutions Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.7717.5516.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.7717.5516.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.569.257.83
    Depreciation1.1387.920.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.417.674.34
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.67-87.294.30
    Other Income1.55-0.460.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.22-87.754.84
    Interest0.601.540.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.62-89.294.57
    Exceptional Items---225.66--
    P/L Before Tax4.62-314.944.57
    Tax0.69-5.041.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.94-309.913.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.94-309.913.44
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.94-309.913.44
    Equity Share Capital11.8211.8211.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.33-262.272.91
    Diluted EPS3.33-262.272.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.33-262.272.91
    Diluted EPS3.33-262.272.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 06:44 pm

