Trejhara Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.26 crore, up 26.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.26 crore in June 2021 up 26.77% from Rs. 10.46 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.82 crore in June 2021 up 81.77% from Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.13 crore in June 2021 up 61.96% from Rs. 2.55 crore in June 2020.

Trejhara EPS has increased to Rs. 2.39 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.31 in June 2020.

Trejhara shares closed at 68.70 on August 02, 2021 (NSE)