Trejhara Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.29 crore, up 13.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.29 crore in December 2022 up 13.68% from Rs. 15.21 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.45 crore in December 2022 up 3.02% from Rs. 3.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.81 crore in December 2022 up 3% from Rs. 4.67 crore in December 2021.