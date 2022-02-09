Trejhara Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.21 crore, up 3.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.21 crore in December 2021 up 3.8% from Rs. 14.65 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.35 crore in December 2021 up 3.65% from Rs. 3.23 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.67 crore in December 2021 down 14.15% from Rs. 5.44 crore in December 2020.

Trejhara EPS has increased to Rs. 2.83 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.73 in December 2020.

Trejhara shares closed at 94.35 on February 08, 2022 (NSE)