Tree House Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.57 crore, up 157.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.57 crore in September 2021 up 157.38% from Rs. 0.61 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.79 crore in September 2021 down 50% from Rs. 7.86 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2021 up 217.86% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2020.

Tree House shares closed at 8.75 on November 02, 2021 (NSE)