Tree House Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.18 crore, down 9.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.18 crore in March 2019 down 9.23% from Rs. 1.30 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.82 crore in March 2019 up 57.88% from Rs. 37.56 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2019 up 137.21% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2018.

Tree House shares closed at 4.80 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -4.95% returns over the last 6 months and -31.43% over the last 12 months.