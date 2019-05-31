Tree House Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.18 crore, down 9.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tree House Education and Accessories are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.18 crore in March 2019 down 9.23% from Rs. 1.30 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.82 crore in March 2019 up 57.88% from Rs. 37.56 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2019 up 137.21% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2018.
Tree House shares closed at 4.80 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -4.95% returns over the last 6 months and -31.43% over the last 12 months.
|
|Tree House Education and Accessories
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.18
|0.54
|1.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.18
|0.54
|1.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.26
|0.21
|0.26
|Depreciation
|9.93
|6.87
|12.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.23
|0.85
|2.89
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.24
|-7.39
|-14.31
|Other Income
|0.47
|0.01
|1.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.77
|-7.38
|-12.89
|Interest
|1.14
|1.04
|1.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.91
|-8.42
|-14.82
|Exceptional Items
|-4.98
|--
|-32.83
|P/L Before Tax
|-15.89
|-8.42
|-47.65
|Tax
|-0.07
|--
|-10.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-15.82
|-8.42
|-37.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-15.82
|-8.42
|-37.56
|Equity Share Capital
|42.31
|42.31
|42.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.58
|-1.99
|-3.50
|Diluted EPS
|-2.58
|-1.99
|-3.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.58
|-1.99
|-8.88
|Diluted EPS
|-2.58
|-1.99
|-8.88
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited