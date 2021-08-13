Tree House Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.39 crore, up 202.17% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tree House Education and Accessories are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.39 crore in June 2021 up 202.17% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.14 crore in June 2021 up 5.8% from Rs. 7.58 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 down 150% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

Tree House shares closed at 10.70 on August 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 44.59% returns over the last 6 months and 37.18% over the last 12 months.