Tree House Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.25 crore, down 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.25 crore in June 2019 down 0% from Rs. 1.25 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.49 crore in June 2019 up 34.39% from Rs. 12.94 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2019 down 61.4% from Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2018.

Tree House shares closed at 5.75 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 59.72% returns over the last 6 months and -30.72% over the last 12 months.