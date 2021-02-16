Tree House Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.55 crore, up 52.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.55 crore in December 2020 up 52.78% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.20 crore in December 2020 down 0.61% from Rs. 8.15 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2020 down 311.11% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2019.

Tree House shares closed at 7.15 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given -20.11% returns over the last 6 months and 34.91% over the last 12 months.