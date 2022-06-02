TRC Finance Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 98.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in March 2022 up 98.6% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022 down 115.93% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022 down 11.11% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.

TRC Finance shares closed at 22.00 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)