TRC Finance Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 55.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 55.95% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 443.75% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

TRC Finance shares closed at 15.40 on August 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -26.67% returns over the last 6 months and 63.31% over the last 12 months.