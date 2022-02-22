TRC Finance Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 28.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in December 2021 down 28.26% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021 down 379.28% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021 down 400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

TRC Finance shares closed at 21.00 on February 21, 2022 (BSE)