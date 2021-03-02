TRC Finance Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 73.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in December 2020 down 73.92% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 down 133.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 down 133.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

TRC Finance shares closed at 9.13 on February 26, 2021 (BSE)