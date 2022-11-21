 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Transwarranty Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore, up 61.49% Y-o-Y

Nov 21, 2022 / 07:10 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Transwarranty Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore in September 2022 up 61.49% from Rs. 0.57 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.17 crore in September 2022 down 32.64% from Rs. 0.88 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2022 down 40% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.

Transwarranty shares closed at 10.15 on November 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.33% returns over the last 6 months and 63.71% over the last 12 months.

Transwarranty Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.92 1.01 0.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.92 1.01 0.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.33 0.31 0.27
Depreciation 0.06 0.05 0.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.53 0.61 0.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 0.03 -0.02
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 0.04 0.05
Interest 1.17 1.26 0.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.17 -1.22 -0.88
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.17 -1.22 -0.88
Tax -- -- 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.17 -1.22 -0.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.17 -1.22 -0.88
Equity Share Capital 24.46 24.46 24.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.48 -0.50 -0.36
Diluted EPS -0.48 -0.50 -0.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.48 -0.50 -0.36
Diluted EPS -0.48 -0.50 -0.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results #Transwarranty #Transwarranty Finance
first published: Nov 21, 2022 07:00 pm