    Transwarranty Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore, up 61.49% Y-o-Y

    November 21, 2022 / 07:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Transwarranty Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore in September 2022 up 61.49% from Rs. 0.57 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.17 crore in September 2022 down 32.64% from Rs. 0.88 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2022 down 40% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.

    Transwarranty shares closed at 10.15 on November 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.33% returns over the last 6 months and 63.71% over the last 12 months.

    Transwarranty Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.921.010.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.921.010.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.330.310.27
    Depreciation0.060.050.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.530.610.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.010.03-0.02
    Other Income0.010.010.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.040.05
    Interest1.171.260.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.17-1.22-0.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.17-1.22-0.88
    Tax----0.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.17-1.22-0.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.17-1.22-0.88
    Equity Share Capital24.4624.4624.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.48-0.50-0.36
    Diluted EPS-0.48-0.50-0.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.48-0.50-0.36
    Diluted EPS-0.48-0.50-0.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results #Transwarranty #Transwarranty Finance
    first published: Nov 21, 2022 07:00 pm