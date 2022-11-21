Transwarranty Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore, up 61.49% Y-o-Y
November 21, 2022 / 07:10 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Transwarranty Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore in September 2022 up 61.49% from Rs. 0.57 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.17 crore in September 2022 down 32.64% from Rs. 0.88 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2022 down 40% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.
Transwarranty shares closed at 10.15 on November 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.33% returns over the last 6 months and 63.71% over the last 12 months.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.92
|1.01
|0.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.92
|1.01
|0.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.33
|0.31
|0.27
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.05
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.53
|0.61
|0.27
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|0.03
|-0.02
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.04
|0.05
|Interest
|1.17
|1.26
|0.94
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.17
|-1.22
|-0.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.17
|-1.22
|-0.88
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.17
|-1.22
|-0.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.17
|-1.22
|-0.88
|Equity Share Capital
|24.46
|24.46
|24.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.48
|-0.50
|-0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-0.48
|-0.50
|-0.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.48
|-0.50
|-0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-0.48
|-0.50
|-0.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited