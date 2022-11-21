Transwarranty Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore, up 61.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore in September 2022 up 61.49% from Rs. 0.57 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.17 crore in September 2022 down 32.64% from Rs. 0.88 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2022 down 40% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.

Transwarranty shares closed at 10.15 on November 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.33% returns over the last 6 months and 63.71% over the last 12 months.